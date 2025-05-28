Alice House Hospice Celebrates Successful Reopening of Northgate Shop

Alice House Hospice is delighted to reflect on the successful grand reopening of its Northgate shop, which took place on Thursday 22nd May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved store welcomed back customers following its first-ever full refit, unveiling a fresh new look and an improved shopping experience for the local community.

The reopening was met with a warm reception from the public, who showed their continued support for the Hospice's important work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers can expect high-quality new and pre-loved goods at fantastic prices, with all proceeds going directly to support local Hospice care.

Alice House Hospice's Northgate shop recently reopened following a refit.

Dedicated retail staff and volunteers extended their heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated items or offered help and encouragement throughout the refurbishment process.

Karen Witherley, Retail Senior Manager at Alice House Hospice, said:

“It was wonderful to welcome everyone back to our newly refurbished shop. The support we received from the community has been incredible and we were so excited to share the changes. Every item sold helps to fund the vital care Alice House provides to local families.”

The Northgate shop is open Monday to Friday, 9am till 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice House Hospice Clinical Lead Paula Tempest cutting the ribbon at the grand reopening of the Northgate shop alongside Hospice staff.

Alice House Hospice operates nine charity shops across Hartlepool and East Durham. The shops continue to welcome good quality donations and are always in need of new volunteers to support this essential work.

To get involved, contact Karen at [email protected] or visit

https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/home/work-for-us/volunteer22/ for more information.

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.