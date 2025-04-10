Alice House Hospice extends thanks after successful golf day raises nearly £8,500

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alice House Hospice has expressed thanks to all those who contributed to the success of the charity’s second golf day.

The annual event at Hartlepool Golf Club raised nearly £8,500 for local Hospice care.

The Hospice was keen to highlight the fantastic team effort that made the event possible and saw 17 teams of four enjoy competitive golf in some beautiful spring sunshine.

Headline sponsor X-energy (who fielded two teams) demonstrated their commitment to the Hospice for the second year in a row, with local financial adviser Harrison Smith, Rephrase’s Paul Fraser and Hartlepool Golf Club’s Mark Davies helping Alice House to organise the event.

Team from event sponsors X-energy.

One of the four teams from Hartlepool Rugby Club Golf Society took first place, followed by previous champions H’s Heroes in second and Wilton Engineering in third.

Greg Hildreth, Business & Communications Senior Manager at Alice House Hospice, said: “Our second charity golf tournament at Hartlepool GC superseded expectations and brought a fantastic day of golf, fundraising, hospitality and laughter.

“The success of the event lies in a fantastic team effort, with a number of people playing key roles, both in the build-up and on the day.

“There are too many supporters to list, but special thanks go to Harrison Smith, Paul Fraser, Mark Davies and all at the Golf Club and our sponsors X-energy in their second golf collaboration with Alice House.”

Sponsors, event organisers, volunteers and Alice House Hospice staff at the recent charity golf day.

Alice House extended thanks to Simon Corbett and Mark Linsel of Orangebox Training Solutions, Keeley, Julie, and Bill from EDF, and the dedicated Hospice staff members who volunteered their time.

The generosity of hole sponsors and prize donors contributed to the raffle, auction, breakfast and post-golf meal to significantly boost the fundraising total.

Main sponsors X-energy’s second team included Hartlepool GC Captains Paul Devine & Sue Heel, with the Hospice also being the Captain’s Charity for 2025.

David Rossi, Senior Project Manager at X-energy, said: “It was a fantastic event, well-organised and a great opportunity to connect with the community while contributing to a vital cause.

Alice House Hospice charity golf day at Hartlepool Golf Club.

“We commend Alice House Hospice for the invaluable work they do and are proud to have been a part of this successful fundraising effort.

“As we are proposing to build a fleet of new advanced nuclear reactors in Hartlepool, we are keen to support events such as these in the area and it was a fantastic day all round.”

Harrison Smith, who had the initial idea to hold the event last year, shared his pride in its success.

He said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see the golf day grow and become such a positive force for Alice House Hospice.

“To have the idea come to fruition and then witness the generosity of our community, the hard work of the organisers, and the fun everyone had on the day is a real privilege. I'm delighted we could contribute to such a worthy cause and raise vital funds for the Hospice.”

The nearly £8,500 raised will have a significant and positive impact on Alice House’s ability to provide essential care and support to the community.

Greg added: “Congratulations to all of the winners and further thanks go to all of our teams, volunteers, prize donors and hole sponsors, all of whom contributed to an amazing fundraising total, which will now be put to good use supporting local families accessing Hospice services. Hopefully we will see you all again next year.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.

Credit: Paul Fraser, Rephrase Media on behalf of Alice House Hospice