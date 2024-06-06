Alice House Hospice Launch Their 2024 Forget Me Not Appeal
Everyone who takes part by making a donation and dedication to someone dear to them will receive a Forget Me Not keepsake flower; these will be displayed in the Hospice gardens on Saturday 29th June and will be available for collection between 10am and 12pm for supporters to keep.
The event is kindly sponsored once again by Victoria House Funeral Service who have supported Alice House since the company was founded in 2013.
Apolena, Carl and Andrew from Victoria House said: “We are so proud to be able to support the Forget Me Not appeal, once again raising funds to support the specialised care that has been given to the families of Hartlepool and surrounding areas over the years.”
Nicola Winwood, the Hospice’s In Memory Fundraiser who organises this event said: “We receive great support from our communities and much of it is given in memory of loved ones – this appeal hopes to raise funds for future Hospice care and also offer some comfort to those who have experienced a bereavement.
“It is always moving and poignant to see all the tributes set out in our lovely Hospice gardens and talking to visitors on the day about their special memories. Thanks also go to our friends and sponsors at Victoria House.”
To make a dedication in memory of someone special and in support of Alice House, please visit https://alicehousehospice.dedicationpage.org/fmn or contact a member of the Fundraising Team on 01429 855555.