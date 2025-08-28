Alice House Hospice Team Prepare for the Great North Run

A dedicated group of runners are lacing up their trainers to represent Alice House Hospice in this year’s AJ Bell Great North Run. Taking part in the iconic half marathon on Sunday September 7, the team are running to raise vital funds for local Hospice care.

The team are supported by friends, families, colleagues and the wider community as they prepare for the challenge

Nicky Haggan, Co-CEO at Alice House, shared a heartfelt message of support: “We are so proud of our runners who are taking on this incredible challenge for Alice House. Their commitment and determination will make a real difference to the lives of local patients and families. We wish them all the very best of luck on the day!”

Alice House Hospice would also like to thank Boots Opticians, a long-standing and valued supporter of the Hospice, who are once again taking the role of Great North Run shirt sponsor. Including the Hospice staff members, there are 43 people taking part this year in aid of Alice House.

The Hospice invites everyone to get behind the team by donating and cheering them on as they take on the world’s biggest half marathon.

Donations can be made via the team’s fundraising page here: https://ajbellgreatnorthrun2025.enthuse.com/pf/alicehousestaffteam

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs £3.7m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives 34% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £6,500 to be raised every single day

Among the participants are Hospice staff members: Hospice Doctor – Nat Manley; Clinical Lead – Paula Tempest; Ward Clerk – Grace McCann; Registered Nurse – Kayleigh Collingwood (not pictured); Trainee Nurse Practitioner – Rebecca Whitaker and Senior Healthcare Assistant – Debbie Bramfitt.