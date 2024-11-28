Alice House Trees of Remembrance Return to Middleton Grange

Shoppers in Middleton Grange have the opportunity to remember a loved one this Christmas - whilst supporting vital care provided by Alice House Hospice in Hartlepool.

The annual Trees of Remembrance stall invites visitors to dedicate a festive bauble on one of the stall’s Christmas trees in memory of a loved one. Each bauble has a tag attached, on which to write a personal message or tribute to someone who is missed this Christmas.

The stall also has merchandise for sale, with all proceeds going back to the charity, including the new 2025 Alice House Calendars.

The stall is positioned outside Hay’s Travel and staffed by volunteers. It started on 18 November and is open Monday – Saturday from 10am-4pm every week until 23 December.

A host of businesses have shown their support for this fundraising initiative, with energy provider Utilita taking the role of headline sponsor.

Other businesses have kindly donated sponsorship for individual trees, including Attaway, Napoli Woodfired Pizza, W. A. Smith Insurances Brokers, Thea’s Wardrobe, The Reupholstery Centre and James David Hearing Care.

Amongst the many volunteers who make this huge fundraising drive possible are many of the Hospice’s many loyal helpers who give their time to the cause all year round. In addition to these, volunteers from The Royal British Legion, Meynell & Mason, Utilita, Atom Bank and EDF Energy have all joined in by taking shifts on the stall, making this a town-wide effort in aid of local patients.

Janice Forbes, the Hospice’s Community Fundraiser has managed this project for over ten years and provided a heartfelt message of thanks, on behalf of the Hospice and those accessing its services: “We are very fortunate to be able to work with Middleton Grange on this poignant event every year and really appreciate their support – thanks also go to all who have sponsored, volunteered or visited the stall. I will look forward to announcing the total raised in the New Year.

“It is a great way to make a special tribute to a loved one and also support the work of the Hospice this Christmas, which makes a real difference to local families.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.