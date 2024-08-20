Amazon marketing agency expands into a larger office in Middlesbrough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seller Presto, an Amazon specialist marketing agency, has announced it has doubled its office space to facilitate further growth as it aims for £1m turnover.

The independent agency has moved from Boho Zero to Boho 5, creating a bigger workspace ‘hub’ for all staff as part of the company’s hybrid model. They have doubled their office space in the process, hoping to support further agency growth and create a collaborative workspace enabling team members and clients to come together.

Founded in 2019 by Graeme Coyle, Seller Presto offers specialist Amazon marketing services, spanning store set-up, ads management, account management and consultancy. The agency has recently reported a 25% increase in annual revenue and is aiming to achieve a £1m turnover in their next financial year.

Middlesbrough's Seller Presto is set to expand its team this year after a move to a larger office

The larger office space will provide space for more team members to join the business as part of the agency’s growth plan announcement earlier this year, supporting Seller Presto’s sustainable growth as the agency heads into its sixth year of trading.

Graeme Coyle, Managing Director at Seller Presto said: “We were looking for an office that would provide our team with a stylish, comfortable space to collaborate, welcome clients and give us room to grow further. I’m passionate about Middlesbrough and creating opportunities in the region, and it’s fantastic to still be doing this within the bustling Boho Zone.

“We have ambitious growth goals for the next two years, which will provide job opportunities across our Account Management, Business Development and Operations functions, and our new office in the heart of Middlesbrough will help us provide these opportunities.”

Account Director, Emma Pickard, added: “Seller Presto’s DNA is in Teesside and I’m delighted we’ve been able to grow into a new office within an area we know so well.

“Many fellow Teesside entrepreneurs have started and grown their organisations from the Boho Zone, and it’s a real hub of innovation and creativity, so we’re in fantastic company.