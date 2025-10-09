More than 800 revellers indulged in an afternoon and evening of nostalgia in aid of a hospice.

The Hootenanny event at Mayfield Park, home of Hartlepool Rugby Club, raised vital funds for the town’s Alice House Hospice.

It celebrated its 10th anniversary with a trip back to the 80s - the decade of oversized shoulder pads, oversized hair and synth pop bangers on the dance floor.

Party-goers paid homage to Kylie, Madonna and Prince while enjoying the refreshments on offer in the beer tent.

Revellers getting into the 80s party spirit and enjoying the 10th annual Hootenanny in aid of Alice House Hospice.

Opening acts Aby Camsell and Jack Cummings got the party started.

Later, Pek & Wanley and Dig the Old Breed belted out classic anthems in the marquee before headliners That 80’s Band took to the stage.

The Hootenanny raised nearly £9,400, money which will help Alice House to continue providing vital end-of-life support for patients and their families.

Greg Hildreth, the hospice’s business and communications senior manager, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who gives their time, expertise and resources to this fantastic event.

"It’s an amazing team effort and the Hootenanny just seems to get bigger and better every year.

“Special thanks go to Speedy for supplying the generators, Exwold Technology for sponsoring the cups and everyone who sponsored barrels.

“We are also grateful to all of the volunteers from both the hospice and the club, NE Security Ltd., Orangebox Training Solutions, Lloyds Bank, and In Studio for their support.”

Tickets for the 2026 event, set to take place on Sunday, 30 August, will go on sale in spring.