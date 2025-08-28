Ollie Mole and Dylan Moore came out on top in the annual Ian Jackson Memorial Double Wicket Competition at Hartlepool Cricket Club.

Every year cricketers come together at Park Drive to remember the club favourite who passed away in 2016 at the age of 47.

Thirty-two players competed in pairs with games of two overs per side apart from the final which was four overs per side.

Several first team players participated including captain Yash Vagadia, Matty Malloy, Harry Wiles and Ian’s son, Max.

Louise Jackson is pictured at Hartlepool Cricket Club with winners Ollie Mole, left, and Dylan Moore.

Second team all-rounder Ollie Mole and third teamer Dylan Moore secured victory against Tom Stones and Travis Gorton with the help of some fantastic boundary catches.

Semi-finalists were Matty Malloy and Alex Snowball along with Harry Henderson and Ollie Smith.

Hartlepool Cricket Club chair Alan Jackson thanked everyone involved including scorer Bob Cawson and umpires Dennis Skilbeck and Mick Harmison.

He added: “The day was all about remembering Ian Jackson and once again we’ve had a brilliant day. Ollie and Dylan were worthy winners.”

Former Hartlepool Cricket Club player Ian Jackson.

Ian’s wife, Louise, said: “I’d like to thank all the players, organisers and spectators for making it such a fantastic day

“Once again, there was a brilliant atmosphere with the emphasis on fun which Ian would love.

“The day means so much to all the family and it is lovely that the cricket club continues to remember Ian in this way.”

Ian was a left arm pace bowler for the first team for many years, played at county level and was also a junior coach.

The day also raised an “amazing” £700 for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.