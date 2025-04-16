Annual Green & Blue Ball set to boost The PFC Trust's fundraising drive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool is gearing up for a spectacular evening of fundraising and entertainment as the fourth annual PFC Trust Green & Blue Ball approaches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers are hoping to continue the incredible success of previous years, with each of the last three balls raising more than £100,000 for the charity.

The special event, where guests are encouraged to add a touch of green and blue to their attire as a nod to the PFC Trust’s colours, is set to take place at Hartlepool College of Further Education on Saturday, April 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PFC Trust was established six years ago by Patrick and Frances Connolly and has since become a vital force for good in the community.

The annual The PFC Trust Green and Blue Ball.

Frances said: “We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of the Hartlepool community and are thrilled to be hosting our fourth annual Green & Blue Ball.

“This event is not only a fantastic celebration but also a crucial opportunity to raise funds and awareness for the vital work we do. We look forward to a night of entertainment, inspiration and coming together to make a real difference in the lives of local people.

“The PFC Trust Green & Blue Ball will hopefully be an unforgettable night of celebration, community spirit and fundraising, all in support of the charity's ongoing efforts to make a real difference in Hartlepool.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s ball - supported by main sponsor Plastic Processing Ltd and various other sponsorship packages - promises a dazzling array of entertainment and special guests.

The annual The PFC Trust Green and Blue Ball. Pictures: PFC Trust

Legendary former England and Liverpool winger John Barnes will once again grace the event with his presence. The packed room will also welcome West End stars Alice Stokoe and Sam Ducane.

Alice is celebrated for her leading role as Sophie in Mamma Mia and her performances in Sister Act and American Idiot. Sam is also an accomplished actor and is currently a theatre producer, having recently launched the Steps musical Now and Then.

BBC Look North presenter Jeff Brown, former European Tour golfer Graeme Storm, and Spennymoor’s Wembley-bound former Hartlepool and Middlesbrough footballer Matty Dolan will also be in attendance, with more special guests and business leaders expected to join the celebrations alongside leader of Hartlepool Borough Council Brenda Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will commence with a vibrant opening performance by the Muir School of Irish dancing, showcasing local talent.

The annual The PFC Trust Green and Blue Ball.

Singer Lennon Hutchinson, the son of the town’s world masters athletics champion Keith, who recently achieved gold medal success in the USA, will also entertain the guests.

There will be a mix of magicians, entertainment, auctions and raffles, providing ample opportunities to support The PFC Trust’s vital work.

A particularly moving segment of the evening will include guest speakers sharing firsthand accounts of how The PFC Trust has positively impacted their lives before a live band performance wraps things up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Brooks, Event Organiser and Operations Manager at The PFC Trust, said: "This event is always a tremendous success, thanks in no small part to the incredible dedication of our volunteers who help bring it all together. If you're interested in supporting The PFC Trust at future events, we’d love to hear from you - please reach out at [email protected]."