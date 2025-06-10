Assistance dogs charity's discounted Great North Run places

Missed out on a place in this year's Great North Run? Don't panic - a charity has discounted spaces.

The ballots may have closed for the world's biggest and best half-marathon, but the national Support Dogs charity can provide your ticket to a spot on the premier running event.

The good cause, which trains and provides life-changing specialist assistance dogs to help autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, is looking for runners to boost 'Team Support Dogs'.

Where a single place has a fundraising target of £325, the charity has special offers of £500 for a team of two, £800 for a trio or £1,100 for a team of four.

Chris Carratt's 2024 Great North Run medal.

Dog lover Chris Carratt is tackling his second Great North Run in aid of Support Dogs.

The 41-year-old decided to run for Support Dogs last year after looking for a GNR charity place and falling in love with the charity’s ethos.

Chris, a project manager for a timber window manufacturer, said: “Support Dogs caught my eye because I thought it was great that they were local and involved dogs – I have a Retriever called Nova and a Collie called Xander.

“I was surprised to hear about the skills they can learn and how they can help people.”

Chris Carratt at last year's Great North Run.

Last year, Chris, who trains every other day with 5k to 15k runs, raised £374 for Support Dogs, finishing in one hour 56 minutes. He is aiming to raise even more this year and shave around five minutes off his completion time.

Describing the atmosphere of the event, Chris, whose partner Jill will be cheering him on from the sidelines, said: “It’s amazing. I actually did the Millennium Great North Run, when I was 17.

“I don’t remember a lot from it – it seemed like a whirlwind and I didn’t appreciate it as much. But last year, I remember how amazing it was, with the support and the music.

“Everyone is so supportive and it really does carry you along.”

Danny Anderson, head of fundraising at Support Dogs, is calling on runners to join Chris and other members of ‘Team Support Dogs’ by donning a Support Dogs running vest and tackling the event.

He said: “We can’t thank Chris and others just like him enough for pledging to support our charity and running for our incredible cause. Every penny raised goes towards helping children and adults affected by autism, epilepsy and physical disability, via our wonderful dogs.

“If you’re thinking about doing the Great North Run this year, please consider Support Dogs as your chosen charity to run for.”

The world-famous 13.1-mile run, which covers a course from Newcastle to South Shields, takes place on Sunday, September 7.

To register your interest to run for Support Dogs in this year’s Great North Run, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk/great-north-run-2025