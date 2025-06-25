Avove honours veterans through community initiative at Veterans Launchpad’s Hollyacre House

To commemorate Armed Forces Day, Avove’s surveyors proudly participated in a community initiative dedicated to supporting army veterans, delivering hands-on support to create a more welcoming environment for those who have served in the military.

The initiative focused on maintaining gardens at Hollyacre House in Durham, an essential place of support for veterans. The work transformed a previously neglected professional landscaping project into a thriving space, with volunteers taking the time to have meaningful conversations with residents throughout the day.

Coming together to express their appreciation, the team engaged directly with veterans, listening to their stories, and working to improve outdoor spaces. With enthusiasm and teamwork, the group tackled flowerbeds, clearing over 18 sacks of material to restore the area’s beauty.

Volunteers embraced the opportunity to collaborate in person, strengthening bonds through shared dedication. Beyond the physical work, organisers at Veterans Launchpad welcomed Avove colleagues through the provision of refreshments and words of gratitude, nurturing a strong community feel throughout the day.

It was yet another display of Avove’s company-wide commitment to enhancing the areas in which it actively works and lives, a fitting initiative given the company’s dedication to supporting and hiring ex-Forces personnel.

Allan Winter, Arboricultural Surveyor at Avove, said: “It was a very productive and satisfying day, and as an ex-member of the forces, I found it rewarding to meet and interact with the residents and talk about their experiences.

“Hollyacre is a fantastic place for veterans in need of support, so it was a pleasure to make their outdoor area more aesthetically pleasing, and great to see some of the residents helping with the work too.”

Nathan Smith, Arboricultural Surveyor at Avove, commented: “The experience was incredibly rewarding, both in terms of the work carried out and the connections made. Whilst it was physical and demanding, everyone worked together seamlessly, sharing the workload and having a good laugh along the way.

“The people running Veterans Launchpad, as well as the residents, all welcomed us warmly and we were looked after throughout the day with plenty of food and drinks. One of the highlights was having an opportunity to speak with the veterans and hear their stories, conversations that were both inspiring and humbling.

“Overall, it was a fantastic experience, great for team bonding, community engagement and personal fulfilment and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

Avove currently employs numerous former service members across a wide range of roles, with its Trainee Arborist Programme a standout initiative for ex-Forces colleagues, providing a strong foundation and a clear pathway for career progression.

Across the region, Avove covers all aspects of vegetation management from maintenance work that can be carried out every two to three years to working through environmental weather conditions to ensure minimal disruption to client supplies.