Avove supports Woodland Primary School with essential vegetation management works

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, has continued its support of important community initiatives by providing vegetation management and groundworks support to Woodland Primary School in the Durham Dales.

The school engaged Avove following a tree survey at the premises, in which several of its ash trees had been condemned due to ash dieback, a disease that had caused safety and access issues for pupils and staff.

Once made aware of the issue, Avove’s Vegetation Management team stepped in to offer its full support, carrying out essential tree cutting operations to mitigate the risk of diseased branches becoming brittle and falling. The team also pruned trees back from interfering with the school’s solar panels and air-source heat pumps and tidied a large hedgerow to allow easier access for visitors.

Coordinated by Avove’s Arboricultural Surveyor, Matt Greensmith, the works were carried out during the school holidays to ensure minimal disruption, providing pupils and staff with a safe place to work upon their return. The initiative, once again, showcased Avove’s commitment to volunteering, actively supporting the areas in which they work and live.

Commenting on the success of the project, Matt Greensmith, said: “Once it became clear that the school required urgent assistance, we wasted no time in organising the necessary operations, ensuring they would be carried out in a safe, secure and timely manner.

“We worked with the Headteacher and Caretaker to understand the full extent of the works and then brought in a specialist team to oversee the operations. Overall, it was a very rewarding experience and great to see the value that has been delivered first-hand.”

Richard Wetherell, Framework Manager at Avove, commented: “Health & Safety is our top priority, so it was clear that the completion of these works was essential and would lift a heavy financial burden off the school, allowing them to reinvest funds elsewhere.

“Some of our colleagues have children who attend the school so it’s great to be able to help in this way and showcase Avove’s commitment to supporting local communities.”

Vegetation management is an essential process required to ensure electricity is supplied safely and efficiently to homes and businesses. Avove covers all aspects of vegetation management from maintenance work that can be carried out every two to three years to working through environmental weather conditions to ensure minimal disruption to client supplies.