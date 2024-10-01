Award is 'icing on the cake' for Hartlepool firm following year of impressive growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having formed 135 years ago, The Expanded Metal Company employs around 80 staff at its Greatham Street HQ.

One of Hartlepool’s longest-running companies is officially the best big business in town after winning a prestigious award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having formed 135 years ago, The Expanded Metal Company employs around 80 staff at its Greatham Street HQ.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firmly established as one of the leading names within the expanded metal mesh solution sector, the company has now enjoyed local recognition having been crowned Best Large Business at the 2024 Hartlepool Business Awards.

National World

For Director Philip Astley, the award is the “icing on the cake” following a bumper 12 months of impressive growth for The Expanded Metal Company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award reflects the hard work of our entire team and the deep connection we have with Hartlepool,” he said.

“Our roots go back to 1889, not just as a business, but as the birthplace of expanded metal.

“To be recognised in our hometown is incredibly special, and we are proud to keep contributing to the success of this community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having rebranded following an acquisition by the Meiser Group, The Expanded Metal Company has worked with some of Britain’s biggest brands.

Household names such as Nandos, JD Sports, and the BBC have sought their services while The Expanded Metal Company has worked with companies in a wide array of industries – from construction and engineering to aerospace.

The firm’s work has even been featured on the hit Channel Four show, Grand Designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won multiple awards throughout its rich history, senior staff collected the latest accolade at a glittering ceremony at Hardwick Hall on September 19.

The Expanded Metal Company beat two successful local firms, CFB Risk Management and J&B Recycling, to the award and Philip added: “The quality of the finalists makes our success that much sweeter, and this award solidifies our reputation as an integral part of Hartlepool’s business community.

“We are optimistic that the business will continue to grow from strength-to-strength and our team is excited to see what the future will hold at the Expanded Metal Company.”

For more information on The Expanded Metal Company’s services, visit https://www.expandedmetalcompany.com/