Bellway donation helps pay vet bills for Stray Aid animal rescue shelter

An animal rescue charity which cares for stray dogs and cats across the North East has received a helping hand with its vet bills from a local housebuilder.

Bellway Durham, which is building new homes at Clarence Gate in Bowburn, has donated £300 to Stray Aid, which is based in Coxhoe, and takes in unwanted canines and felines from the area.

The charity, which also has fundraising shops in Chester-le-Street, Seaham, Hartlepool, Blackhall and Stanley, is to use the money to help pay the vet bills incurred while treating the animals.

Stray Aid, which was set up in 2006, is dedicated to the welfare of stray, neglected and abandoned dogs and unwanted cats, helping hundreds of animals every year. The charity currently has 35 dogs and eight cats at its shelter.

Leyla Rutter, Chief Admin Officer at Stray Aid, said: “This donation will go a long way to helping us to pay the vet bills that we have to meet as we try to make the dogs and cats that come to us fit and healthy. Some of the animals that we take in have not been looked after properly with many in a very poor state of health and we have to spend money to get them well again.

“It costs about half a million pounds a year to run this charity and every penny counts. We are extremely grateful to Bellway for its generous donation and its support. A lot of us who work at Stray Aid in Coxhoe drive past the Clarence Gate development every day and it’s nice to know that a local housebuilder, which is so visible in the neighbourhood, is helping us out.”

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “It is heartbreaking to hear about all these cats and dogs which are looking for a new, loving home. Many of them have been ill-treated or abandoned and it is great to know that Stray Aid is there, providing a safety net for these animals.

“At Bellway, we are proud of our North East roots and are very happy to be able to assist a charity based in the region which does extremely valuable work throughout the area. They have some lovely animals there and we hope that they all find caring homes where they can live their best lives after going through such a traumatic experience.”

For more information about Stray Aid, visit www.strayaid.org.uk/donate/