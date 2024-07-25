Bellway funds inflatable football shoot-out at Wynyard school’s summer fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local housebuilder scored a hit with youngsters by paying for a football shoot-out at Wynyard Church of England Primary School’s summer fair.

Bellway Durham donated funds towards the giant inflatable structure at the event, which took place on Saturday 29 June and was organised by Friends of Wynyard Primary.

Visitors to the fair were challenged to score a goal by kicking a ball through six holes set in a big net at the back of the inflatable.

The event, which was held on the school playground and on the playing fields, also featured food and drink stalls, a toy stall, an ice cream van, an inflatable obstacle course and a hook a duck challenge.

Claire Scott from Friends of Wynyard Primary and Bellway sales advisor Rachel Melrose

Attendees were able to enter the Summer raffle, with a host of prizes including two adult Jet2 return flights to any European destination, a family ticket for Windsor Castle and a pennant signed by Middlesbrough FC’s men’s team, who play in the Championship.

Bellway Durham is building 258 new homes across three phases at Regency Manor, next to the school, which opened in 2015 as part of the new development in Wynyard.

Claire Scott, from Friends of Wynyard Primary, said: “We are extremely grateful to Bellway for their continued support and their sponsorship of the Football Shoot Out this year.

“It is wonderful to be able to continue the good relationship built with Bellway, in recent years they have provided sponsorship at a few events now and before that purchased and planted some trees too. Their support has made huge difference to school and our fundraising.”

Bellway sales advisor Rachel Melrose acts as goalkeeper

Bellway Durham has developed a close relationship with the school and has made a number of donations over the years. Last year, the developer paid for the hire of a giant inflatable Digger fun run at the summer fair.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager at Bellway Durham, said: “We are very proud of our ongoing links with the school and were happy to help out with the summer fair again. In 2021, we donated £500 to allow the school to plant a number of new trees along the edge of the playground, while in 2019, we contributed £300 towards its summer fair programme.

“It was great to hear that there was good turnout on the day at the fair despite some rain during proceedings. This is an important annual event which raises a lot of money for the school, so it was a good effort by the residents in the local community to support the day.

“The football shoot-out proved popular and even afforded players shelter from the elements when they were trying to get the ball through the six scoring holes. Lots of people have been watching Euro 2024 and this inflatable structure allowed participants the chance to score some goals of their own.”