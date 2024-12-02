Bellway Strategic Land seeks permission to build 149-home extension to Seaham Garden Village

Plans to build 149 new homes in Seaham along with open space and improvements for wildlife have been submitted to Durham County Council.

Bellway Strategic Land submitted a planning application for the development, which would provide an extension to the 1,500-home Seaham Garden Village project, following a public consultation process which took place over the summer.

Martyn Earle, Strategic Land Director, said: “Expanding Seaham Garden Village represents a practical approach towards meeting the area’s housing needs and our proposals will make a logical extension to the project. Bringing more homes to the area would make any additional local services within Seaham Garden Village – such as shops, schools and community facilities – more viable.

“Our proposals would bring a wide variety of properties to this sustainable and growing residential area. These would be high-quality and energy-efficient homes, all featuring electric vehicle charging points and solar panels as standard.

The layout of Bellway’s plans for a 149-home extension to the Seaham Garden Village project.

“The landscaping plans would create areas of open space for residents to enjoy, as well as improving the biodiversity of the site by more than 10 per cent.

“The land is not currently allocated for any specific purpose in the Durham Local Plan, but we know that the Local Plan is supportive of development taking place on unallocated sites such as this if it meets the relevant criteria.

“We believe this development would create a positive and attractive addition to the original Seaham Garden Village project.”

The development plan features a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes including houses and bungalows. There would be 127 properties for private sale and 22 affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership, while a total of 98 properties have been designed as accessible and adaptable homes.

If the plans are approved, the development will be accessed from a new roundabout on the A182.

For more information about Bellway’s developments in the Durham area, see https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/durham.