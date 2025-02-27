Bellway supports the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help fund special holiday home

Bellway has made a donation to help the Bradley Lowery Foundation fund a seaside holiday home to enable families with very poorly children to spend quality time together.

The housebuilder’s Durham division is building new homes at Wellfield Rise, in Wingate, and has donated to the Blackhall-based charity, which also supports families fundraising for treatment or equipment not readily available or covered by the NHS.

The foundation was set up by Gemma Lowery, the mother of Bradley Lowery, who lost his fight to stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of childhood cancer, in July 2017 at the age of six.

The charity is currently fundraising to finance the building of a £800,000 five-bedroom luxury holiday home – called Super Brad’s Pad – which will be sited in Scarborough.

Brooke Mitchell, fundraising and family support worker at the Bradley Lowery Foundation, pictured with Rebecca Tupling, sales advisor at Bellway, which has donated £500 to the Bradley Lowery Foundation

The foundation also supports research into neuroblastoma and childhood cancers and plans to run a support line for the families of children with cancer in the North East.

Brooke Mitchell, fundraising and family support worker at the Bradley Lowery Foundation, said: “On behalf of everyone here at the foundation I would like to say a huge thank you to the team at Bellway for its amazing support and incredible donation.

"Without kind donations such as this one we would never be able to offer the vital support to the families we work with.

“As a charity, we do not receive any government funding and this also includes the house build.

"All funds needed for our projects are made from fundraising or kind donations like the one from Bellway.”

Bradley’s fight against cancer hit the national headlines when he was pictured and filmed with former Sunderland and England striker Jermain Defoe, who became a close friend of the youngster and his family and became a patron of the foundation.

Gillian Bell, sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “The support offered by the foundation, which is based just four miles away from our development at Wellfield Rise, to families is priceless and the support of research provides hope for the future.

“The images of football fan Bradley as mascot for the England team at Wembley in 2017 will linger long in the memory and the work of this charity is his family’s lasting legacy in his name.

“It is good to know that our contribution is going towards the creation of Super Brad’s Pad, which will provide a luxury retreat for families in the North East who have a seriously unwell child. This fabulous property is designed to have five bedrooms, playrooms, an enclosed garden and a hot tub, which will enable up to 10 members of a family to go along, find respite and make special memories by the seaside.”

More information about the Bradley Lowery Foundation can be found at https://bradleyloweryfoundation.com/.