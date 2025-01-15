Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Even the post-Christmas blues could not dampen the spirits of the people who live at Billingham’s Green Lodge Care Home - as the home lifted everyone's mood by hosting a Jolly January Jive and had its people dancing like it was 1969.

The jive involved friends of resident Patricia Martins performing songs in different styles and group formations, to end up with an amazing variety show.

The nine performers go by the name of The Vatican Buskers.

They normally meet each week at Billingham Catholic Club and comprise an acapella singer, a singing keyboard player and seven guitarists, some of whom sing as well.

The Vatican Buskers proved hugely popular at Green Lodge Care Home.

Their songs spanned the generations, ranging from Andy Stewart’s comedy song Donald Where's Your Troosers to Lindisfarne’s Meet Me on the Corner and everything in between.

Sharon Easterbrook-Smith, home manager at Green Lodge, said: “Our people love a sing-song, especially one they all know and can dance to.

“We can't thank The Vatican Buskers enough for making our blue January a much brighter one. It’s not surprising the cold and grey weather can get people down, but we know having a sing-a-long makes everyone here happy, and that is a real gift to have.”

“The performances were very varied - we couldn't pick a favourite. The room was packed with residents and family members - most of the performers had to wait in the corridor until it was their turn to play!”

Care home residents put on their dancing feet for the Jolly January Jive.

Activities co-ordinator Clair Osbourne said: “The most moving part of the afternoon was when the group played one of the couple's, Patricia and Thomas’ favourite Neil Diamond songs, which prompted them to get up and slow dance together.

“Many colleagues, residents and their family members had tears in their eyes watching them dance.”

Green Lodge Care Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and the North of England.

The Jolly January Jive is typical of both the home and the group’s dedication to enriching residents' lives; with a commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.