A slimmer who transformed her life by losing two-and-a-half stones is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their own weight loss dreams.

Danielle McCafferty, from Billingham, has now trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

Now she is opening her own group at Wolviston Community Centre.

Danielle says: “When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

Danielle completing her training.

"After losing over two stones and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone.

"I couldn’t have lost my weight without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group.

"As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

Danielle, right, before she lost weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.

"That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Before joining Slimming World, I’d tried so many different ways to lose weight but I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate. Since joining a group in Stockton in January of this year, I’ve never looked back.

Danielle says “my family is the most important thing to me and I want to have a long and healthy life with them”, adding: “My husband Liam and I spent many years trying for a family and after much heartbreak and many rounds of IVF, in 2015 our son Noah was born.

"For me losing weight means I can be the mam I want to be for Noah and I love how well our new Slimming World lifestyle fits for the whole family.

“I’ve never felt like I was on a diet.

"The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

"We all eat the same meals, we coo together, plan together and shop together and our family favourite is meatballs.”

Danielle goes on to say: “Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too.

"Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace.

"Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car. I love walking our dogs, getting out with Noah and Liam and a bit of dancing.”

Danielle’s Slimming World group will be held at Wolviston Community Centre, in West Hartlepool Road, every Friday at 5.30pm from August 30. For more information call her on 07823 889075