Bishop Auckland care home enjoys ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ with local community and MP

Eden House Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, welcomed visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday 16th June until Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The homes main celebration events took place during Care Home Open Weekend between Friday 20th June and Sunday 22nd June 2025.Eden House Care Home will be welcoming residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to their Care Home Open Day on Friday 20th June and in addition, will be welcoming visitors in for their Summer Fayre on 5th July 2025.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.The event also sought to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Sam Rushworth, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bishop Auckland with colleagues and residents at HC-One’s Eden House Care Home during Care Home Open Week 2025

On Monday 16th June, Eden House Care Home welcomed in Sam Rushworth, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bishop Auckland. The home and members of the local community came together to celebrate summertime memories, past and present, and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP, Sam Rushworth, and chatting to him about what life is like at Eden House Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Bishop Auckland community.

MP Sam Rushworth enjoyed a tour round the 53 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the hair salon, nail bar, kitchenette, memory room, quiet room, and ensuite and premier bedrooms.

Eden House Care Home hosted an Open Day and Summer Fayre welcoming visitors to enjoy the atmosphere of the care home with a variety of fun and games on offer.

Eden House Care Home was adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present provided a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors were encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Nicholas Hatton, HC-One’s Eden House Care Home Manager, said:

“We were delighted to welcome our local community into Eden House as part of Care Home Open Week. It was a wonderful opportunity to showcase the warmth, compassion, and dedication that make our home so special. From engaging activities to meaningful conversations, the week was a true celebration of care, connection, and community spirit. Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make the event so memorable.

“It was great to welcome MP Sam Rushworth to our home. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”