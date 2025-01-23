Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice has relaunched its virtual pet show competition for 2025 following the success of last year’s event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online contest is open now and invites pet owners to submit photos of their animal companions into an online photo competition with winners to be chosen by a panel of hospice judges.

The deadline for entries is 31st March.

It costs £5 per pet to enter and anyone can enter as many pets, or images as they wish.

Last year's online pet show winner Violet.

There are prizes for first, second and third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First prize will receive a trophy and a photoshoot donated by Ash Foster, which includes digital images to keep.

Alice House in memory fundraiser Nicola Winwood said: “Many of our supporters are animal lovers and events like these generate lots of fun and interest, as people get to show off their prized pets.

"The competition is open to all creatures great and small and we love to see entries from all walks of the animal kingdom, so whatever your pet is, there is a place for them in our competition.

“As always, the money raised will be used to provide funding for our specialist care services which are accessed by local patients and families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice House provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs more than £3.6m to fund these services for one year and the hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of around £7,000 to be raised daily.

To enter, go to https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/online-pet-show/ Terms and conditions apply.