Care home hosts Summer Fair with local community

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 13:48 BST
Residents, relatives, and members of the local community came together for a fun-filled afternoon as HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, held its much-anticipated Summer Fair.

The event was officially opened by Lady Mayoress Shirley Ward, who warmly welcomed guests and joined residents in celebrating the day.

Guests enjoyed a lively afternoon of entertainment, with residents and their families singing along to musical performances from local musician Paul Fenwick, who delighted the crowd with his singing and guitar playing.

The fun continued as visitors explored the variety of stalls set up in the Quiet Lounge, where traditional games and activities created plenty of laughter and smiles. The Tombola stall proved especially popular, second only to the ever-favourite cake stall, which was a highlight for many.

Home manager Sandra Anderson mans the Tombola stall at Hambleton Grange Care Home’s Summer Fair

Later in the afternoon, everyone gathered for refreshments before the eagerly awaited raffle draw, with Lady Mayoress Shirley Ward once again taking centre stage to draw the winning tickets. A fantastic range of prizes, kindly donated by relatives, staff, and members of the community, were won by delighted attendees.

Home Manager at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home, Sandra Anderson, said: “It was such a wonderful afternoon filled with joy and community spirit.

"We are very grateful to Lady Mayoress Shirley Ward for opening our event, to Paul Fenwick for the fantastic entertainment, and to all of our colleagues, relatives, and community members who supported us with donations and helped make the day such a success. Most importantly, our residents had a truly lovely time with their families and friends.”

