Care home’s Gillian in skydive for dementia charity

HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home in Benwell, Newcastle upon Tyne, is proudly supporting its dedicated Wellbeing Coordinator, Gillian Reid, as she prepares to take on a thrilling challenge in support of those living with dementia.

On Saturday, August 2, 2025, Gillian will bravely complete a charity skydive at the Sky-High Skydiving Centre in Peterlee. Her jump will raise funds for Silverline Memories, a charity that provides vital support, activities, and companionship for people affected by dementia.

Gillian’s fundraising efforts reflect her passion and commitment to improving the lives of those living with dementia, both in her professional role at Orchard Mews and beyond.

Claire Harrop, home manager at HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home, said: “We’re incredibly proud of Gillian for taking on this challenge. Her dedication to enhancing wellbeing and creating positive experiences for our residents is inspiring, and we’re delighted to support her in raising money for such a meaningful cause.”

Gillian Reid, wellbeing co-ordinator at HC-One’s Orchard Mews Care Home

The home is encouraging colleagues, residents’ families, and the wider community to support Gillian’s fundraiser. Donations can be made online at: https://silverlinememories.enthuse.com/pf/gillian-reid.