Castle 2 Castle challenge 2024
On 26th July I will be attempting to run from Edinburgh Castle to Newcastle.
I’ll also pass Dunbar Castle, Lindisfarne Castle and Bamburgh Castle as the route hugs the coastline right the way down to Newcastle.
The total distance is approx. 200 miles. I’m setting a guide time of 48 hours to complete this, but really the time is irrelevant - finishing is the main goal!
I’m raising funds for the Lee Black Foundation . This local foundation provides support services for people struggling with mental health and/or addiction. They have also recently helped local foodbank services and donated to families of children with terminal conditions. Such great work in the local community!
Link to Justgiving page is below:
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/castle2castle2024
Thank you
