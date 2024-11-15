CF Fertilisers donates £17,000 to local foodbank as residents choose between ‘heating and eating’ this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teesside employer CF Fertilisers has donated £17,000 to Billingham and Stockton Foodbank as the charity prepares for one of its busiest winters.

CF Fertilisers, based in Billingham, is committed to supporting its local community and this September, 12 colleagues from across the business took on the gruelling Coast to Coast cycle challenge from Whitehaven to Saltburn, raising £7000 to support the essential work being delivered by the charity. In support of the group’s incredible achievement, an additional £10,000 was gifted by CF Fertilisers through its Inclusion Support Group, taking the total donation to £17,000. This money will allow the foodbank to continue providing essential food supplies and supplies for thousands of people across the local area this winter.

Stockton and Billingham Foodbank provides almost 9000 food parcels a year. Manager Helen Winspear said, “This amazing support from the team at CF Fertilisers comes as we head into our busiest time of year, and we want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the challenge and raised money to support our work. As loss of fuel payments hit and the colder months arrive, we’re readying ourselves to support more and more people who will have to choose between heating their homes or feeding their families this winter.

“We don’t think anyone in our community should face going hungry. That’s why we provide three days of nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis. Support like this from businesses in our region is essential as the number of people that we are supporting continues to rise. Along with food parcels, we are seeing an increase in the number of people, particularly older people, coming to us for information and guidance on how to navigate some of the changes to benefits, with some being capped; and others being reduced or replaced by Universal Credit. This money gives us the flexibility to not only keep our shelves stocked but to ensure that our building continues to operate as a warm, welcoming hub when people need it most.”

The team at CF Fertilisers with the food bank volunteer team.

The Coast to Coast Challenge route was a gruelling 155 miles with 3552m ascent (that’s over a third of the climb to the top of Mt Everest!) and the team, made up of Paul Minto, Ian Routh, Matthew Lincoln, Chris Fairless, Glen Hardman, Lee Hepple, Steve Brown, Alistair Cairnie, Jamie Cutter, Ken Holliday and Mark Hudson, along with former General Manager Keith Brudenell, completed 156 combined hours in the saddle as part of their fundraising efforts.

Mark Hudson, HR Business Partner for CF Fertilisers was integral to the organisation of the challenge. Speaking about the business’s commitment to its local community, he said,

“Taking on a fundraiser the size of the Coast to Coast Challenge has always been an ambition of mine, so I was delighted when the Inclusion Resource Group agreed that it should be in aid of the Billingham & Stockton Borough Foodbank. The teamwork and comradery saw us through; each person had their motivations but the shared common goal – to raise as much money as possible to support the work of this essential local resource. Some colleagues hadn’t met before the ride started but we supported each other through five punctures, three mechanical breakdowns, countless gels and protein bars, and made sure that we crossed the finish line as a team. I also want to say thank you to our support team, it simply wouldn’t have been possible without the epic support crew and planning team behind us.”

CF Fertilisers is the UK’s leading fertiliser manufacturer and part of CF Industries which is headquartered in North America. As a global organisation, its mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. Alongside its commitment to the local community, the business is on a path to decarbonise its ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and low-carbon hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertiliser, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities.

Martin Liddle, General Manager, at CF Fertilisers said, “At CF Fertilisers we are acutely aware of our responsibility in the local community, not only as an employer but as a good neighbour. This is why we have a corporate giving philosophy to support and engage with local causes, charities, and groups across four key areas of focus, including healthy food access.

“We’ve already witnessed the incredible work of the foodbank through our Inclusion Resource Group. With food poverty continuing to affect many families across the North East, it was a privilege to contribute towards the fundraising efforts of the Coast to Coast team to help Helen and her team make an even bigger impact locally.”

As the winter months close in, Billingham and Stockton Foodbank are urgently looking for donations of tinned vegetables, meat, and fruit that can be combined to create healthy, tasty meals for families in the region. To find out more about how you can support the charity visit https://billinghamstocktonborough.foodbank.org.uk

For anyone in hardship who wants to visit the foodbank, please contact a referral agency, such as the Citizens Advice Bureau SDAIS (Stockton and District Information and Advice Service) 01642 633877 to request a food voucher.