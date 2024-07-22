Changes at NEPIC strengthen offering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the largest process cluster in the UK representing over 320 companies, the North East of England Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC) has recently made two new appointments and an internal promotion to enhance its membership offering.

The organisation has welcomed Anya Farlow as membership account manager, Leighton Stonehouse as events and marketing apprentice, while Abigail Bell has been promoted to events and sponsorship manager.

With a vast history in supporting business growth in the process sector in the North East, NEPIC actively seeks new opportunities that its members can benefit from and provides a range of events throughout the year that facilitate collaboration.

The new actions will add value to the NEPIC community with Anya’s extensive background in key account managing to connect and grow members’ networks and Abigail overseeing events to create a more streamlined service for the membership.

L-R, Joanne Fryett, Anya Farlow, Abigail Bell, Leighton Stonehouse

Leighton becomes the organisation’s first apprentice, undertaking the qualification with the Education Training Collective (Etc.), and funded through apprenticeship levy gifted by px Group, cementing all three organisations’ commitment to providing opportunities for young people in the area.

Katie Woods-Ruddick, chief people officer at px Group said:

“We are delighted to be able to work with NEPIC to transfer Levy funds which has helped them employ their first ever apprentice. At px we fully understand the importance and value of employing apprentices and we glad we have been able to support NEPIC.”

Etc.’s group marketing and business engagement director, Erika Marshall added:

“This is a great example of how a large employer can transfer unused levy funding to another organisation to help pay training costs and, in this case, keeping the funding in the North East and doing something really positive with it. The gifting of unspent levy funding is something that is being actively encouraged in the Tees Valley as a way of supporting SMEs and enabling organisations to maximise levy use.

“At the Etc. we are proud to be working with NEPIC, and px Group, on the delivery of training for NEPIC’s first apprentice, and we look forward to supporting Leighton as he takes what we know will be an exciting first step in his career.”

Discussing the beginning in his new career, Leighton said:

“I am excited to be starting my apprenticeship at NEPIC and I am eager to work closely with members and support them throughout their journey. This opportunity provides me with an avenue to grow my skills and learn from inspiring individuals within such a prominent industry in the area.”

The positive changes come following the news that Joanne Fryett was formally appointed as CEO, moving from her previous interim position, becoming the organisation’s first female leader.

Speaking on the moves that are driving the organisation forward, Joanne said:

“We are delighted to welcome Anya and Leighton to the team and are thrilled to have Abigail progressing her career with us. We recognise that the future of our industry lies with the younger generation and therefore we are dedicated to ensuring that young people have the opportunity to develop their careers within our organisation.

“We look forward to continuing to represent members from across the North East industrial cluster and lead a united voice for the region in what will be a new government and era. We have much to accomplish and are committed to supporting our members and the industry we are all so passionate about.”

NEPIC is hosting their flagship Meet the Members Expo and Conference on 24 September. For tickets please visit: nepic.co.uk/event/meet-the-members-conference-expo-2024/