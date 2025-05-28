Cheers to a Decade of Fun: Hartlepool Rugby Club’s Hootenanny & Beer Festival Returns for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Hartlepool Rugby Club’s popular Hootenanny & Beer Festival is back on Sunday 24th August from 2pm to 10.30pm, with a special 10th anniversary celebration.

This year’s event will feature an exciting 80s theme, and promises a full day of music, food, and drink in aid of Alice House Hospice.

Live music will take centre stage with performances from That 80s Band, alongside crowd favourites Pek & Wanley, and Dig The Old Breed, with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets are priced at £25, and include entry to the event, a commemorative pint STACK-CUP, and four half-pint beer or cider tokens.

Pek & Wanley performing in front of the sell-out Hootenanny crowd.

Guests can enjoy a top selection of craft beers and ciders, a dedicated gin bar, canned drinks, and street food from leading local vendors.

Speaking ahead of tickets going on sale, Greg Hildreth, Business & Communications Manager at Alice House Hospice, said:

“We are thrilled to be part of the 10th anniversary of the Hootenanny & Beer Festival. It’s a fantastic community event that not only brings people together for a great day out but also helps raise vital funds for patient care here at Alice House Hospice. We’re so grateful to Hartlepool Rugby Club and everyone who supports the festival year after year.”

Andy Wilson, from Hartlepool Rugby Club, added: “The Hootenanny has grown into one of the most anticipated events in the local calendar and we’re incredibly proud to be celebrating its 10th year. It’s all about great music, quality drinks, amazing food and supporting a brilliant cause. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back for what promises to be our best festival yet.”

Revellers in full voice at last year's Hootenanny.

The Hootenanny has seen a quick sell out in recent years, and demand is expected to be even higher for this milestone edition. Festival goers are advised to move fast.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 30th May, and are available from:

https://www.ticketebo.co.uk/alice-house-hospice/hootenanny-beer-festival-2025

Raise a glass, and celebrate 10 years of live music and good times, while supporting a great local cause.

This is an over 18 event.