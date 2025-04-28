Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields Congratulates Young Adults on achieving King’s Scout Award
Scout Ambassadors, including Astronaut Tim Peake and Olympian Helen Glover, were also there to join in the celebration and cheer on these outstanding young people for their amazing achievement.
The Award is presented for outstanding personal achievement and is achieved by Scouts aged between 16 and 25 years old. To earn the award, the young people must complete a range of challenges, including service to their community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent, or learning some new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts. This award also allows the young people to undertake projects which make an incredible impact and lasting impression within their local communities.
Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields said "Congratulations to each and every one of you on receiving your King's Scout Award. This is an incredible achievement, and it reflects all the hard work, dedication, and passion you've put into your Scout journey. You've shown great leadership, made a real difference, and embraced the true spirit of Scouts. This award is not only a recognition of all you've done, but also a reminder of the amazing things you’re capable of in the future. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you. Keep looking ahead and leading the way!"
King’s Scout Ben Fountain, said: "Completing my King’s Scout Award really helped me build my leadership skills – it's what led me to become District Lead Volunteer at just 25! My expedition across the Yorkshire Moors was a highlight, but when I stepped in last minute to help another group, it was a chance to use my strong map reading and route planning skills to help them succeed. Scouting's been a huge part of my family, with my Great Grandad being a King’s Scout, and to finish my journey with this award feels like a perfect way to honour his legacy. It’s also opened doors in my career – I’m now Assistant Manager at a hospitality company and County Youth Lead."
This annual event at Windsor Castle, has been held since 1934 on the Sunday closest to St. George's Day (23rd April) to celebrate young people’s growth. The day is all about positivity, fun, and celebration, with young people and their families enjoying the moment together. It’s a chance for loved ones to proudly watch as the awardees receive their well-earned recognition, and for everyone to share in the excitement. For these young Scouts, it’s not only about the recognition but also about celebrating their journey alongside their peers, creating lasting memories and a sense of pride that will stay with them for years to come.