Christine drives hospice fundraising boost

Super fundraiser Christine Neil has got Hartlepool Power Station colleagues to dig deep and donate thousands to Alice House Hospice.

In May the power station went on an outage, a pre-planned period in which one of the site’s reactors is taken offline so associated systems can undergo maintenance, upgrades and improvements.

The outage sees hundreds of additional workers flock to the station to carry out a range of tasks.

Knowing there would be more people onsite than usual prompted Christine Neil, who works for Dalkia a company which provides a range of services across the EDF power station, into action to raise funds to support the vital work done by Alice House Hospice. And in just a few weeks she’d raised more than £3,000 for the charity.

Christine Neil, centre, hands over a fundraising cheque to the team from Alice House Hospice

Mark Lees, Hartlepool Power Station Director, said: “When you work at this power station you are well used to lots of things and having Christine asking you to find some cash to support our local hospice is just a central part of life here. She’s an absolute inspiration, barely a month passes without me hearing she’s shattered whatever her latest fundraising target is. I know that in this outage, with all these extra faces onsite, it only took her a few weeks to top her fundraising total. I’m delighted to know someone who calls this power station her place of work is making such an enormous contribution to the vital work that the hospice does.”

Nicola Haggan, Chief Executive of Alice House Hospice, said: “We are extremely grateful for Christine's fantastic fundraising efforts and that of EDF. It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year, the hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day. We can't thank Christine enough for all of her efforts.”

Christine said “The reason why I help Alice House Hospice is because their work is so important to so many people – yet they rely on others to help them.

“Over the years, through the fundraising, I’ve met so many people there and they all work so hard to do such a difficult job at the most difficult time of so many people’s lives. They deserve all the help all of us can give them. So I thank everyone at the power station who has donated towards the hospice.”