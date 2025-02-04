Cold Weather continues to threaten Hartlepool homes: dehumidifiers are the key to staying dry

With the winter chill still lingering and damp weather showing no signs of easing, UK households face an ongoing battle against condensation and mould-causing excess moisture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dehumidifier has become an essential tool for keeping homes dry and protecting against the damaging effects of damp and mould this season.

As temperatures drop, modern homes—often described as sealed boxes—trap moisture from everyday activities like cooking, showering, drying laundry, and even breathing. This moisture condenses on cold surfaces such as windows or unused room walls, creating the perfect breeding ground for mould and damp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Condensation is more than just an unsightly nuisance; it can damage the structure of your home and negatively impact your health,” explains John Elliott, founder of Ebac Limited, a North East manufacturer and the Condensation Advisory Bureau. “A dehumidifier solves this problem by attracting excess moisture and collecting it in a water container for safe disposal.”

John Elliott MBE

Ebac has been at the forefront of creating solutions for the UK climate, with John Elliott designing the first dehumidifier specifically tailored to Britain’s unique weather conditions.

Excess moisture in a home often gravitates to the coldest point, usually a window. Left unchecked, condensation can seep into walls and wall cavities, causing interstitial condensation that weakens the structural integrity of a property. A dehumidifier prevents this by becoming the coldest point in the room, attracting moisture away from walls and windows and safely trapping it.

As John Elliott explains: “Without a dehumidifier, moisture builds up inside the home during winter, leading to damp and mould growth that can have serious health implications. A dehumidifier not only protects your property but also ensures a comfortable and healthier indoor space for you and your family. And a real bonus is that a drier home is cheaper to heat, vitally important in these days of rising electricity and gas prices.”