Community Grocery that helps hundreds of people a week celebrating after £5,000 donation

A community grocery store can offer enough groceries for thousands of meals, to hundreds of local people, after a £5,000 donation.

Middlesborough Community Grocery, part of The Message Trust, is celebrating after receiving the donation from Persimmon Homes.

The community grocery was given the donation after applying to the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

The donation means the store, which serves hundreds of people a week, will be able to purchase enough food and supplies for six months.

Councillor Theo Furness and Mark Whelan, Managing Director of Persimmon Teesside, visiting Middlesborough Community Grocery

Councillor Theo Furness said: “This money will go a long way to help provide affordable meals for people of the area and it is much appreciated.

“The Community Grocery have cemented themselves in the community, doing more than provide affordable meals, and this will help them continue that work.”

Mark Whelan, Managing Director of Persimmon Teesside said: “It was such a pleasure to visit Middlesbrough Community Grocery and see first-hand the vital work they do.

“Learning about how The Message Trust support people both in store and in the wider community was inspiring and we hope this donation goes far in helping them.”

Chris Caygill, Middlesborough, Community Grocery Assistant Manager said: “We are so grateful for the generosity of Persimmon Homes, who have enabled us to stock Middlesbrough Community Grocery with a wide range of fresh food for the next 6 months.

“In Middlesbrough we recently celebrated our 3rd birthday and remain open Monday to Friday 09:30-04:30 to serve the community here in Linthorpe.

“All are welcome to sign up to shop with us in-store – there is no means testing, and you do not need to live within a certain postcode to join. Joining is simple – just visit us in the grocery in the car park of St. Barnabas Church: St Barnabas' Rd, Linthorpe, Middlesbrough TS5 6JR.

“Membership is normally £5 for the year, but a number of free memberships are still available as part of our celebrations for our 3rd birthday. Shopping starts from £5 for 12 items, which includes store cupboard essentials, chilled and frozen products, and a range of fresh fruit and vegetables delivered twice a week. We look forward to welcoming you into the grocery.”