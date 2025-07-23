Community play park receives funding boost

Friends of Fairfield Play Park is celebrating after receiving a £5,000 donation from Persimmon Homes Teesside, becoming the latest recipient of the housebuilder’s community champions initiative.

MP for Stockton West, Matt Vickers, was on-hand to welcome the cheque from Persimmon Teesside Managing Director, Mark Wheelan.

Funds will go towards ongoing efforts to provide more high-quality play equipment in the park for local young people and families to enjoy.

Matt Vickers MP said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Persimmon has stepped in with a £5,000 donation towards a proper Fairfield Play Park.

Matt Vickers MP and Mark Wheelan, Persimmon Homes Teesside Managing Director

“This site has sat unused and forgotten for far too long—just a lonely slide, with nothing for local youngsters. I’ve campaigned tirelessly alongside parents and councillors to secure funding and finally bring this park up to the standard our community deserves.

“This investment will make a real difference, giving children a safe, modern place to play and bringing our community together.”

Mark Wheelan, Persimmon Homes Teesside Managing Director, added: “It was great to visit Fairfield Play Park with Matt Vickers MP recently, and I am delighted we are supporting the project with a £5,000 donation from our community champions initiative.

“I look forward to seeing the play area once it is completed and I am sure it will have a positive impact on the wellbeing of local young people.”

More information about how to apply to Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative can be found at https://www.persimmonhomes.com/community-champions.