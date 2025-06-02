Contractor enters third year of upgrades for housing association

Esh Construction has completed home improvements in 200 properties across the North East as it enters the third year of a planned maintenance partnership with North Star Housing Group.

The County Durham headquartered contractor was appointed to the contract in 2023 with the target to deliver essential kitchen and bathroom improvements to the housing association’s properties. And now, with Esh’s affordable housing division entering the third year of the partnership, customer satisfaction stands at 95%.

The programme, which focuses on internal modernisation across North Star’s housing stock, has seen the transformation of over 200 properties throughout the Tees Valley area. As part of a rolling annual contract, the works have included kitchen and bathroom replacements, electrical upgrades, and property-specific improvements to ensure homes meet Decent Homes Standards.

Esh has now received positive feedback from residents, with scores of 9.5 or above (out of 10) being recorded across progress of work, cleanliness, professionalism and completion timescales.

North Star's Worsley Park site in Darlington.

Andrew Harrow, framework manager at Esh Construction, said: “Throughout this ongoing programme of internal modernisation for North Star’s housing stock, customer experience has been our key priority. The rolling annual contract has proved a real success for our refurbishment team owing to great communication, building solid relationships with the client, residents, and a shared objective to deliver quality home upgrades.

“The consistently high customer satisfaction scores, which exceed 95% across the board, is testament to the extraordinary standards our delivery team’s set and the quality end product, meeting all stakeholders’ expectations.”

A total of 127 kitchens, 56 bathrooms, 24 cloakrooms and 10 level access showers have been transformed to date, with all properties also receiving new smoke and heat detectors. A further 219 properties are scheduled to be transformed in Year 3.

One resident, whose received upgrades to her home in Darlington, said: “I’ve just had my kitchen and bathroom upgrade completed, and I wouldn’t have got through the two weeks without the constant support from Pauline (Customer Experience Coordinator). I suffer from anxiety and every time I needed help, she was there for me. She is an absolute star—thank you.”

Senior Project Manager at Esh Construction Michael Gardner, left, with Jason Crews, Director of Assets, Property and Sustainability at North Star Housing Group

A Norton resident also had praise for the team, adding: “Please can you pass on our thanks to Wayne (Site Manager), he is the most cheerful, polite and helpful person that we have ever met. Please can we keep! He always goes above and beyond to assist us and will be missed when the job is finished.”

North Star Housing Group praised the project’s impact, highlighting the value of strong partnership working and positive customer feedback. The programme supports the housing association’s long-term commitment to delivering and maintaining high-quality, sustainable homes.

Jason Crews, Director of Assets, Property and Sustainability at North Star, said: “We’re proud to be working with Esh to deliver high-quality improvements that make a real difference for our customers. Esh has been responsive, collaborative, and focused on getting it right first time, which is crucial when working in people’s homes.

“Importantly, these works help futureproof homes by modernising living spaces and making them more comfortable, safer, and more energy efficient to meet people’s needs now and in the future.”

As part of its Constructing Local strategy, Esh has committed to providing work for two full-time Tees Valley residents, 16 apprentice weeks and 16 hours of volunteering annually. Donations of £500 have been made to Caremark Redcar & Cleveland and to Belle Vue Sports Community and Youth Centre in Hartlepool in the first two years of the framework.