Crafting, conversation, and cake at Redcar and Cleveland care home

Residents at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home in Redcar and Cleveland, enjoyed a creative and uplifting morning recently as they welcomed local visitor, Eve Hall for a special bookmark-making session.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twelve of the home’s ladies took part in the activity, creating their own custom-made bookmarks while chatting about their favourite novels and sharing fond memories of reading. The activity was led by Eve Hall and organised by Beverley Kitching, HC-One St Peter’s Court Care Home’s Wellbeing Coordinator.

Resident Christine Pierson expressed her enthusiasm, saying she “loves an afternoon reading Danielle Steel books” and can’t wait to mark her next page with her handmade creation. Fellow resident Beryl Chance also enjoyed the session, sharing stories about the books she loves to read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The morning was filled with lively discussion, with residents reminiscing about their favourite authors, from Jeffrey Archer, who “writes a good story,” as noted by Doreen Short, to Agatha Christie, whose mysteries Joan Ealand described as “a good murder mystery.”

Resident at HC-One’s St Peter’s Court Care Home bookmark crafting

Residents Doreen Burn, Beryl Chance, Joan Ealand, Christine Pierson, Gill Collinson, and Doreen Short were among those who took part, all delighted with their colourful and personal creations.

To round off the morning, the ladies were treated to refreshments and a slice of Eve Hall’s delicious homemade Peach Melba cake, the perfect end to a morning of creativity, companionship, and conversation.

Beverley Kitching, HC-One St Peter’s Court Care Home’s Wellbeing Coordinator said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a truly lovely morning filled with creativity, laughter, and plenty of book talk. Our residents really enjoyed making their own bookmarks and sharing their favourite reads. It’s wonderful to see how a simple craft activity can bring people together and spark such joyful conversations. We’re already looking forward to our next session with Eve!

“This is just one of many enriching and engaging activities at St Peter’s Court designed to promote wellbeing, spark conversation, and celebrate the talents and interests of every resident.”