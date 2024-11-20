Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care receive over £25,000 from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local cancer charity, Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care, has received over £25,000 from North East housebuilder, Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, as it celebrates the past 12 months of the partnership.

Daft as a Brush Cancer Patient Care provides transport for North East cancer patients to and from hospital for their treatment, completely free of charge. This includes the Freeman/RVI hospitals for outpatients undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy treatment.

The door-to-door service means that patients can travel in a safe and comfortable environment, without the stress, anxiety, and cost of alternative travel methods.

Nominated as the housebuilder’s Charity of the Year over the past 12 months, the housebuilder has facilitated multiple fundraising events and volunteering initiatives to raise much-needed funds and support for the charity.

Initiatives have included a festive volunteering day with the Board of Directors, which included supporting two of the charity’s biggest annual events - ‘Last Night at the Proms’ and ‘The Big Christmas Light Switch On’. Other fundraising initiatives included the likes of employees taking part in a sea dip in July, and most recently, 14 employees took part in the Great North Run in support of Daft as a Brush.

As a result of these activities, the North East division raised almost £13,000 over the past 12 months, which was match-funded by the housebuilder’s Barratt Foundation to make a total of £25,702.19.

Brian Burnie, Founder & Trustee of Daft as a Brush, commented: “We’re extremely grateful to the team at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East for their continued support throughout our partnership. It’s been fantastic to work so closely with the team, and their continued efforts have been wonderful to see.

“This fantastic donation that we have received will make such a huge difference to our charity, and will allow us to support even more cancer patients within the region.”

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, said: “It’s been wonderful to work with Daft as a Brush as our dedicated Charity of the Year. Making a difference to the areas in which we build is a hugely important part of our work when developing and supporting communities, and we’re so pleased to have been able to support such an incredible charity that does a very important job within the region.”

For more information on Daft as a Brush or to find out how to make a donation, please visit: www.daftasabrush.org.uk/

Barratt and David Wilson Homes have multiple housing developments suitable for buyers across the region.