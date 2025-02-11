Darlington apprentice helps Amazon announce 1,000 new UK apprenticeships

The company is recruiting for more than 40 different schemes; from data science and cyber security, to marketing and engineering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Darlington apprentice has helped Amazon announce that it is creating more than 1,000 new apprenticeships in the UK in 2025. The Amazon apprenticeship programme, recognised as one of the UK's top apprenticeship schemes by the Government’s Department for Education1, will offer a wide range of opportunities across the country in Amazon businesses including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Prime Video, and Amazon Devices and Services.

Michele Saba from Darlington has taken part in the programme and is sharing his story to encourage others to consider an apprenticeship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michele works as a team leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Darlington. He joined Amazon three years ago and is about to begin a Chartered Management Degree apprenticeship following completion of an Operational and Departmental Management apprenticeship with the company.

Michele works as a team leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Darlington

Before joining Amazon, Michele had been building a career in hospitality, working in bars, waiting tables and as part of the kitchen staff. In 2021, Michele looked at his career and couldn’t see any further progression by staying where he was. A good friend of his worked at Amazon and recommended the company, which pushed Michele to apply for a temporary role at his local fulfilment centre.

“I said to myself, “If this goes well, you’ve found a new career path. And if it doesn’t, then you can move on,” Michele said. “Three years later, here I am. I was given a team leader role a year and a half in, and now I’m working on progressing further.”

“I’ve always been focused on bettering myself and doing something more with my life,” Michele continued. “For me, that looks like getting a degree, and Amazon’s allowing me to achieve that. I learn by doing, so the apprenticeship model really works. Doing the job as I learned helped me grow, both as a student, and an Amazon team leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An Amazon apprenticeship is a complete learning journey,” he said. “You visit different fulfilment centres around the country, get to know new people, and have the chance to work towards something for yourself. There’s always something you can do to better yourself – you should never stop trying. An Amazon apprenticeship could be that thing for you.

Michele Saba from Darlington has taken part in Amazon's apprenticeship programme

“I will use the experience I gain on the Chartered Management Degree apprenticeship to boost myself for reaching the next level in my career. I interviewed before to be an area manager at Amazon, and didn’t get it. Thanks to what I’ve learned on my apprenticeship, I know why that was and what I can do to improve my interview when I apply again. That’s really boosted my confidence.”

Michele concluded: “Amazon is one of the best companies I’ve ever worked for. You have a great team around you, and you get access to people and learning opportunities that ensure you’re ready for your next career step when the time comes. Doing an apprenticeship is a fantastic opportunity to get that for yourself.”

"Apprenticeships have been a big focus for Amazon for over a decade, and we're excited to continue creating opportunities for people to start and grow their careers through the announcement of 1,000 new UK apprenticeships in 2025," added John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager at Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Amazon Apprenticeship programme is perfect for people of all ages who are either taking their first step on the career ladder, or for those who want to pursue a new path. This is one of the many ways we continue to create opportunities for people inside and outside Amazon to learn new skills and gain new qualifications."

Recruitment is now underway across more than 40 different programmes, including data science and cyber security, HR, marketing, engineering, health and safety, and warehouse operations. The majority of courses now also include generative AI training, and this year, Amazon is also launching new programmes including creative industries production, data centre operations, and facilities operations.

Since the launch of the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in 2013, Amazon has offered 7,000 apprenticeships in the UK. There are currently around 2,000 apprentices in the programme, making it one of the largest and broadest apprenticeship schemes in the UK. Since 2021, Amazon has committed £11 million supporting 650 small and medium-sized businesses, third sector organisations, and public sector bodies including the NHS with more than 1,000 apprenticeships. This is through the apprenticeship levy transfer scheme, across a wide range of schemes including adult care, data, dental nurses and broadcast production assistants.

Young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) can also take advantage of the Amazon Supported Internship programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative combines classroom learning with practical work experience; helping interns develop essential skills in English, Maths, and CV writing, while gaining hands-on experience across three operational job functions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pay at Amazon starts from £13.50 or £14.50 per hour depending on location, equating to between £28,000 and £30,000 annually. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of a company pension plan.

Applications are now open for Amazon’s apprenticeship programme. For more information, visit: www.amazonapprenticeships.co.uk