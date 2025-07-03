Darlington automotive expert turned FE teacher driving the future of the British Grand Prix

As the roar of engines returns to Silverstone for the F1 British Grand Prix, it’s not just the drivers who deserve the spotlight - it’s the engineers behind the scenes, and those inspiring the next generation. By 2035, UK automakers are projected to achieve near-total production of battery-electric vehicles, outpacing both global and European trends. The North East, including Darlington, is playing a key role in this transition, emerging as a national hub for electric vehicle innovation and engineering expertise

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Hutchinson is one of the educators driving the next generation of British engineering excellence. Craig has been an FE teacher for almost 10 years and teaches Automotive. Prior to this, he had worked in the industry for 20 years as a vehicle technician and is now a full-time teacher. He wanted to get involved in Automotive apprenticeships with the aim of creating a positive impact on the standard of skills apprentices have going into the industry.He is encouraging fellow engineers to share their real-world industry experience with the next generation of talent via teaching in FE.

Craig Hutchinson, a Further Education teacher in Motor Vehicle Engineering at Darlington College, discusses the role of FE teaching in shaping the future of the region’s automotive sector: “As an FE teacher, I see first-hand how further education is driving the future of the automotive industry. At Darlington College, our learners are developing the hands-on skills and technical knowledge that employers across the North East are looking for - from diagnostics and hybrid systems to the latest in vehicle technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With high-profile events like the F1 Grand Prix shining a spotlight on engineering excellence, it’s a great moment to show young people that they can be part of that world - not just spectators. For me, being an FE teacher is about more than teaching - it’s about mentoring the next generation of engineers and innovators. It’s incredibly rewarding to see students grow in confidence and ambition, knowing they’ll go on to shape the sector. I’d encourage anyone with industry experience to consider a career in FE. It’s a brilliant way to give back, share your expertise, and help power the future of UK automotive.”

Craig Hutchinson, an automotive professional turned further education (FE) teacher at Darlington College, has pivoted his career to train the next generation of British engineering talent.

About the FE Teacher Recruitment campaign

The Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education (FE) campaign is calling on those with industry experience to teach in FE by sharing their skills and training the next generation of workers in their field.

FE teachers are needed across many subject areas, with particular demand for professionals from the following sectors: Health and Social Care, Construction, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital and IT.

Practical experience gained from industry is highly sought after and prior teaching qualifications or an academic degree isn’t always needed to start teaching in further education. Teacher training can be completed on the job, meaning FE teachers can begin earning straight away.

There are full-time, part-time and flexible contracts available, allowing FE teachers to balance their hours alongside their current job or personal responsibilities.