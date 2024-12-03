Darlington care home team sleep out for Help for Heroes

Care home workers from Barchester’s North Park care centre in Darlington spent 24 hours on the streets last month to raise to raise funds for Help For Heroes.

Staff and residents at North Park had been discussing what charities they wanted to support. Residents at the home expressed how they would like to raise money for Help For Heroes, a charity very close to many residents’ hearts and so staff decided to take part in The Big Sleep Out in order to do their bit to help.

A team of six staff from the home including General Manager, Lisa Frame, Deputy Manager Devon Taylor plus carers, Louise Clifton and Maddison Bowles, the home’s Dementia Champion, Becky Cadman and General assistant Andrew Kennedy decided to sleep rough in November to raise funds for Help For Heroes.

The team were joined virtually throughout the day by residents who were there to offer their support. So far, the team has raised over £1000.

General Manager, Lisa Frame, says: “I am so proud of everyone at North Park, it has been a real team effort. From the staff members who braved the elements with me to all the different members of staff who helped and supported us, and of course our fantastic residents who came up with the idea in the first place.

"Sleeping out was a real eye-opener for all of us and it is something that no one should have to do. Sleeping rough was no fun but was a good team bonding experience. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated, your support means the world.”

North Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. North Park provides residential care and respite care for 60 people.