Darwin Escapes crowns County Durham dog as Britain’s top pooch

Luna the Weimaraner from County Durham has been crowned the new DogFace of Darwin

Luxury holiday resort provider, Darwin Escapes, has announced its top dog after launching a summer-long campaign to find the new ‘Dog Face of Darwin’.

Luna’s win comes after proud pet owners were invited to stop by the company’s stand at DogFest events across the country to show off their prized dog’s star qualities. Seven regional winners were shortlisted and went paw-to-paw in a grand final vote, with Luna reigning victorious.

She will now have a starring role in marketing campaigns and exciting PR opportunities throughout the year, as well as enjoying two UK breaks at any of Darwin Escapes’ dog-friendly resorts.

Barbara Reynolds, Luna’s Owner, said: “We were ecstatic when we got the phone call. Luna loves adventures and now she gets to lead the way and showcase everything a UK getaway has to offer, from sniffing out hidden gems in the countryside to splashing through the waves at the beach.”

Drew Campbell, Chief Operating Officer at Darwin Escapes, said: “The response to the competition has been incredible - we were inundated with entries from every kind of dog breed. No UK getaway is complete without your furry companions, so we can’t wait to feature Luna in our new campaigns to show the joy and tail-wagging fun of dog-friendly holidays. She’s a real star!”

Darwin Escapes operates a number of different resorts across the UK, offering a variety of holidays, holiday home ownership, spa escapes, and golf breaks.

For more information, please visit https://darwinescapes.co.uk/.