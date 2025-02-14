Data-delve by Collingwood gives learner drivers hack for best chance of test success

LEARNER drivers looking to gain their Green L plates can time their test for the best chance of success. Collingwood Insurance, which specialises in learner driver cover, has mined a mountain of DVLA data [Data sourced covers 01/01/23-31/12/23] to explore whether there are days of the week or times of the day when learners stand the best chance of gaining their licence.

The data has revealed that a 5pm-6pm slot for a test has an average pass rate of 50.5%, the highest of all slots in the day. This compares with just a 41.7% rate an hour later, from 6pm-7pm. And Sunday is the day when learners are statistically more likely to pass their practical, with a 50.1% pass rate, compared with 47.3% on a Friday.

Collingwood Insurance Services Contact Centre & Operations Director, Helen Shields, said: “We know that taking a driving test can be a really stressful experience, and that hours of practice, perfecting driving skills, can rest on that hour-long drive.

“We want all learners to have the best chance of success, and – though there are dates and times that can enhance their chances, it is driving ability that matters. That’s something that can only be achieved with practice and patience.”

Collingwood Insurance

Learner driver insurance enables drivers to practice in their own car, or in a friend or family member’s car, completely legally, without risking their No Claims Bonus. Collingwood offers competitive learner driver insurance for UK provisional licence drivers with short-term and annual cover available, from 28 days up to 12 months.

Helen added: “We know that people who put in those extra hours stand the best chance of succeeding. The safest way of securing success is to take to the roads and practice.”

Collingwood has also picked out the best days by city for Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, and Nottingham.

To see the findings, visit https://www.collingwood.co.uk/blog/booking-your-driving-test/