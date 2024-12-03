Twenty-seven Year 4 students from Dene House Primary School, in Peterlee, have had a residential school trip of a lifetime thanks to Generation Green 2 funding.

The two-night residential at Langdale youth hostel in the Lake District was a trip they could not otherwise have afforded due to the cost-of-living crisis.

In addition to all accommodation and activities, YHA (England & Wales) was also able to provide a bursary to contribute to the school’s transport costs.

Lee Blake, headteacher at Dene House Primary School, who accompanied the students on the trip, said: “The residential has made a profound difference by enriching the pupils' educational journey, enhancing their personal development, and creating lasting memories that contribute positively to their growth and well-being.”

Dene House Primary pupils learn to build shelters

As part of the two-night stay at the youth hostel, the Dene House Primary pupils got to explore the Lake District and its caves, build shelters, search for minibeasts and build campfires.

Mr Blake added: “The residential trip to YHA Langdale in the Lake District has been incredibly important for our primary school pupils for several reasons. Firstly, it provided a unique opportunity for students to immerse themselves in a natural environment, which is a stark contrast to their everyday urban surroundings.

"This experience fosters a sense of adventure and curiosity about the natural world, encouraging them to appreciate and understand the importance of environmental conservation.

“The residential experience has noticeably boosted the students' confidence, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones and try new things, leading to a significant increase in self-esteem and a can-do attitude.”

27 Y4 students from Dene House Primary had a residential school trip of a lifetime at YHA Langdale

The Dene House students join more than 25,000 young people living in England’s most socially disadvantaged areas in benefitting from Generation Green 2 funding.

YHA (England & Wales) is part of the 15-strong Access Unlimited coalition of not-for-profit youth organisations, school residential outdoor providers, and organisations managing protected landscapes, delivering Generation Green 2 funded activities.

James Blake, chief executive of YHA (England & Wales) and chair of the Access Unlimited coalition, commented: “Since 1930 YHA has been committed to helping young people connect with nature and the outdoors, especially those with least access, like those from Dene House Primary.

"It is through the power of partnerships, like Access Unlimited, that we are able to deliver impact at scale across our youth hostel network.”