Destination2 backs future champions by sponsoring Twins Boxing Academy

Travel brand Destination2 is proud to announce its sponsorship of Twins Boxing Academy, one of the North East’s most respected boxing gyms, founded by acclaimed coach Jordan Williams.

The partnership reflects Destination2’s commitment to giving back to local communities and supporting grassroots talent in sport.

Twins Boxing Academy, recently featured by magazine The Counter Punch for its role as a beacon of community spirit, has become a powerhouse for nurturing young boxers - both in and out of the ring.

Jordan Williams’ vision has transformed the gym into a safe, empowering environment that’s changed countless lives across the region.

Andy Botterill, CEO at Destination2 owner Travcorp Holdings Ltd, said:“As a brand that believes in pushing boundaries and championing ambition, partnering with Twins Boxing Academy felt like a natural fit for Destination2.

“Jordan’s work in the community is incredibly inspiring and we’re proud to play a role in supporting the next generation of fighters.”

The sponsorship comes at a landmark moment, with Destination2 also confirmed as the main sponsor for the upcoming Commonwealth Title fight on June 7th. With several high-profile bouts on the horizon - including English, Commonwealth, European, and international matches.

Jordan Williams, Founder of Twins Boxing Academy, added: “To be recognised and supported by such a powerful brand is an amazing opportunity for our gym, not only supporting the professional team but also supporting the work we as a gym do in the community. This sponsorship will make such a difference and hope this partnership is one that lasts many many years.”