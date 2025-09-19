Disabled golf charity celebrates winning big at the UChangeLives Golf Day 2025

A team dedicated to raising awareness for disabled golf is celebrating a major victory after winning the second annual UChangeLives Golf Day at Seaton Carew Golf Club.

The AGD Disabled Golf Development team not only took home the top prize - a week-long golf holiday in Northern Ireland - but also secured significant financial support for their cause.

The event, which raised more than £30,000 for The PFC Trust and North-East STEM Foundation, provided a powerful platform for AGD to share its mission.

The team, composed of founders Andrew Gardiner and Dave Stocks, ambassador Alan Hartley and golfer Barry Waring, moved the hearts of attendees, who collectively donated an additional £11,000 to AGD’s efforts.

Barry, a former Royal Marine and armed policeman, was deeply touched by the generosity.

He lives with FMD, a progressive neurological condition that affects his movement, but it has not hindered his talent on the course.

Despite playing with 30-year-old clubs, he consistently maintains an impressive two-handicap and has his eyes set on even bigger prizes.

Andrew, a former World No 1 disabled golfer himself, said: “We set up the charity to fund ourselves to try to give the likes of Barry a good start next year. We saw that talent and wanted to give him the opportunity to chase the world No 1 title.”

The newly raised funds will be used to help Barry with essential expenses like new equipment, club memberships and travel to compete in major tournaments, including the European Disabled Golf Association and potentially even able-bodied tours.

The UChangeLives Golf day was memorable beyond the team’s victory. Andrew had a heart-stopping moment on the third hole, where his tee shot for a hole-in-one came to rest on the lip of the cup, missing the grand prize of a new car worth £25,000.

“If that had dropped in, we might have had ten years' of security for the charity!" joked Andrew. "We couldn’t believe how close it was. But we have raised an unexpected £11,000 just from today's generosity, and not only that, Barry can now go and chase his dream and we are excited to be heading to Northern Ireland to play some golf after winning.”

The UChangeLives Golf Day featured 20 teams, with notable participants including former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor and ex-Chelsea and Middlesbrough goalkeeper Ross Turnbull.

A range of sponsors included Plastic Processing Ltd, Steel Benders UK, RTC North, M&R Swingers, Sisters of Swing, Meldrum Group, Dave McDonald, Venture Solutions, SST Group, Pro Investment Properties, Verso Wealth Management, Rephrase, Anirvan Banerjee, Academy Landscapes, Build Directory, Anderson Barrowcliffe, Durham Women FC, NE Cycling CIC and Premier Lakeballs.

Frances Connolly, founder of The PFC Trust, said: "We are so proud that our local golfers and businesses can come together for a great day while raising a lot for North-East charities, clubs and groups.

“This year was especially wonderful because not only did we raise money for the two organising charities but also raised £11,000 for Barry Waring, a disabled golfer who needed help finding the funds to compete on tours.

“We’ve already had such a huge interest in next year’s event, so my message to any company thinking about getting involved is simple: don’t wait! Sign up as soon as you can, and let's make an even bigger impact next year.”

And Tania Cooper, chair of the NE STEM Foundation and managing director of Steel Benders UK, was also thankful for everyone’s support and how the event finished.

Tania said: “The day could not have gone any better - except for someone missing out on the car, wouldn’t that have been amazing?

"The energy and generosity from everyone involved- from the teams and sponsors to our incredible volunteers - was remarkable. The fact that we raised over £30,000 for two amazing charities is a testament to the community spirit here in the North-East.

“And to see the additional £11,000 raised for the AGD Disabled Golf Development team, and specifically for Barry, was just the perfect ending to an already fantastic day.

“It shows that when we come together, we can make a real and tangible difference in people's lives.”