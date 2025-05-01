Don’t miss your chance to attend an exclusive FREE estate agency event!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Millionaire Estate Agent, presented by industry-leading training provider Property Academy and the UK’s fastest-growing property portal OnTheMarket.com, is taking place at The Biscuit Factory, 3 June.

The UK’s largest commercial art, craft and design gallery, will host some of the property industry’s top suppliers for half a day of free strategy sessions for local estate agents.

During the day, agents will explore ways to improve their business and the service they provide to homeowners, buyers, landlords and tenants in Newcastle upon Tyne, with practical solutions to benefit the local property market.

Millionaire Estate Agent

How agents can save time with AI tools for prospecting

Providing self-service bookings for a better experience for buyers and sellers

Why offering upfront data can mean faster exchanges and a smoother home moving process for everyone.

New ways to sell across the area, with the introduction of modern auctions.

Founder of Millionaire Estate Agent and Property Academy, Peter Knight said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring this fantastic session to Estate Agents across Newcastle and the surrounding areas in June.

“We created this brand new session to share the recent innovations in the industry with agents across the country, to help everyone learn new skills and improve the experience clients have with estate agencies.

“Newcastle is home to around 300,000 people, and is a fantastic location with beautiful landscapes and vibrant cities, which thousands of people across the North East would love to call home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The city is also home to some of the UK’s leading estate agents, and we can’t wait to share our brand new Millionaire Estate Agent session with them - plus meet some of the up-and-coming agents we are yet to be introduced to!”

Registration for the Millionaire Estate Agent event is open now, with 100 free tickets available. Estate agents can sign up for their place at Millionaire Estate Agent at eamasters.co.uk/2025-roadshows