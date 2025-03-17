A Hartlepool woman is celebrating after winning the jackpot prize in a hospice lottery for the second time.

Lucky Wendy Glaister-Smith is sharing the story of her double delight to urge others to join the weekly draw in aid of of the town’s Alice House Hospice.

Wendy has won the £1,000 jackpot in 2014 and most recently in February.

Revealing her reasons for taking part, she said: “Many people are touched by cancer and other serious illnesses, including family and friends of mine.

"By playing the hospice lottery, I know I am helping the fantastic work that the hospice does for local people.

“I have played the hospice lottery since it began and as well as these big wins, I have also picked up a number of smaller prizes over the years.

“It is important to support your community and I hope that people reading this will sign up to help the hospice provide care for people in and around our own town.

"This could mean supporting people that you know.”

Greg Hildreth, a senior manager at Alice House said: “Our Lottery players help to provide sustainable funding and their regular membership payments help us manage our finances effectively.

"One of our current fundraising priorities is to attract more players, offering them the opportunity to win up to £1,000 every week.

"It is an affordable way to provide regular support to local families accessing hospice care.

“Thanks to Wendy for sharing her story and to all of our lottery players for making a real difference to local patients and families.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs more than £3.6m to fund these services for one year although the hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every day.

The hospice lottery costs £1 per week to play and is drawn every Friday.

Players can win 11 prizes of up to £1,000, plus a weekly rollover prize of up to £10,000, and can take as many numbers as they wish.

To sign up via direct debit, please go to: https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/get-involved/hospice-lottery/