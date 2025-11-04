Drug deaths in Hartlepool highest recorded since Covid

Drug-poisoning deaths

“Right now, the chance of surviving or dying because of drugs depends on where you live. It’s become a postcode lottery - and it’s one that no one should ever have to play.”

Rising drug poisoning deaths have been revealed in Hartlepool according to the Office of National Statistics, with the death toll for 2024 reaching the second highest rate since records began over twenty years ago and the highest since the year of the Covid-crisis, when the area had 32 deaths in 2020.

The figures, analysed by national drug treatment experts The UKAT Group, show that in 2024, 21 drug poisoning deaths were reported in the area, a 40% rise on the previous year- when 15 deaths were reported in 2023.

The UKAT Group’s analysis also reveals that drug deaths in the area have risen significantly since the year before the Covid-crisis. In 2019, 16 people lost their lives to drugs, a figure which has now risen by 31%.

Zaheen Ahmed, Director of Therapy, The UKAT Group

The UKAT Group’s analysis shows that Hartlepool had the second worst rise in annual drug poisoning deaths in the North East region, with Darlington taking the worst offending spot.

However, on a positive note, across the whole North East region, the collective number of drug-poisoning deaths reduced from 441 in 2023 to 429 in 2024.

Zaheen Ahmed, Director of Therapy at The UKAT Group comments: “The number of people losing their lives to drugs has risen at an alarming rate - a tragedy that cuts deep through the Hartlepool community. These aren’t just figures; they’re lives lost too soon. Each number represents a son or daughter, a parent, a friend, a colleague - people who should still be with us today.

“We urge the Government and Hartlepool Borough Council to step up efforts in treating those most vulnerable in their community."