Durham training yard open free to the public to celebrate National Racehorse Week

Michael Dods’ Denton Hall training yard in Darlington to open its doors free to the public on Monday 9 September to show what life as a racehorse is really like, with free tickets available.

The event, taking place between 10:30am – 12:30pm, will showcase the inner workings of a racehorse yard to allow people to experience the life of an equine athlete in training. Visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to meet the stars of the sport up close, talk with the trainers and ask questions of the staff who care for the horses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Situated in the peaceful village of Denton, just four miles outside of Darlington, the Denton Hall Stables are set in 540 acres of tranquil County Durham countryside which is ideal for training thoroughbred racehorses. As well as being blessed with a picturesque setting, they also have first-class facilities aimed at keeping horses healthy and happy. One of the most consistent trainers in the north of England, Michael surpassed 1,000 winners in 2022.

The event is part of the week-long National Racehorse Week programme, with over 100 open days taking place across the country between 7th and 15th September. Great British Racing, who run National Racehorse Week, will also be carrying out more than 50 community events over the week.

Community events will include racing yards hosting school visits, youth groups, charities and urban equestrian centres. Many trainers and owners of former racehorses will also take horses into schools and care homes, offering those who would not ordinarily have the chance to see a racehorse up close the opportunity to be part of the weeklong initiative.

TV personality Chris Hughes, who is a racehorse owner and ambassador for National Racehorse Week said: “The impact of getting up close to a horse cannot be underestimated. And racing has created a unique opportunity through National Racehorse Week to help people meet these incredible animals, experience the life of a thoroughbred and talk to the dedicated teams who care for them 365 days a year. There is nothing quite like this in any other sport. It is fantastic that the events are free to attend with everyone welcome to join.”

To find out more and to claim your tickets, visit nationalracehorseweek.uk.