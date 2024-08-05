Work is underway to refurbish two Hartlepool assisted living schemes after Esh Construction was appointed as contractor by housing provider Thirteen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bramley Court and Richard Court will benefit from a range of internal and external improvements as part of a combined £4.3 million investment through Thirteen’s Capital Delivery Framework.

Marking the largest award for Esh to date through the framework, Bramley Court – a 46-home sheltered housing development - will undergo full mechanical and electrical refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes major heating upgrades as well as work to improve the lighting and warden call, access controls and CCTV. Extensive internal decoration will be undertaken as well as upgrades to windows and doors.

Work is underway to refurbish two Hartlepool assisted living schemes.

Similar refurbishment work will be delivered in Richard Court which is a 48-home extra care development located in the town centre area of Hartlepool.

Communal areas are benefiting from electrical and mechanical improvements, including the replacement of warden call and fire safety equipment, lighting and CCTV to the main complex.

The apartments have benefited from improved ventilation and smoke detection systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The communal areas will be fully redecorated with colour schemes chosen by the residents.

Two Hartlepool assisted living schemes are to receive £4.3m of improvements.

Esh Construction’s framework manager Andrew Harrow said: “We approach these robust refurbishments with a customer first approach and appreciate that at times the works may be intrusive, but we are committed to working with Thirteen to collaboratively improve homes for residents.”

Bramley Court and Richard Court are aimed at people aged 55+ who might need support to live independently in their own home.

Esh Construction was appointed to Thirteen’s Capital Delivery Framework - a £150 million home investment programme – at the beginning of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirteen’s partnership framework manager Anthony Ferguson said: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with Esh to deliver this much needed investment work, which will make a big difference to our customers’ homes.

"We know how important this work is to our customers here in Hartlepool and this demonstrates our commitment to creating great places to live.

“Schemes like this are vital so that people can live as independently as possible, that’s why we need to invest in facilities, ensuring they are modern and comfortable so that every person has a home that meets their needs."