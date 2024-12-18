Esh Construction volunteers revamp Billingham’s Community Gardens.

A community cafe in Billingham is reaping the benefits after the community gardens within John Whitehead Park were given a winter makeover by Esh Construction.

The Cafe in the Park & Community Hub is designed as a place for local groups, including wellbeing and cancer support organisations and art groups to meet for regular activities, and the gardens were created to develop a space for local residents to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

A team of Esh Construction colleagues volunteered their time to spruce up the gardens by fixing broken fences and undertaking drainage works, general gardening and litter picking.

The Billingham Town Council initiative aims to support local residents through the café’s community pantry, with produce grown in the boundaries of the community garden supporting low-income families with food.

Tracy Reece, the council's business support manager, said: “The team worked extremely hard to make the garden look presentable and clean. They were a huge help in fixing broken fence panels, cutting the grass, removing weeds, and cleaning up rubble and leaves.

“The appearance of the garden has seen a huge change, creating a more pleasant area to sit in or walk around which can now be enjoyed by the members of our community thanks to the team.”

Esh Construction facilitated the volunteering as part of its commitment to delivering social value during the Stockton Waterfront Urban Park development.

The £23 million scheme is part of Stockton Borough Council’s plans to regenerate the town centre and will include a series of impressive, unique play areas and a host of flexible spaces which will open up the high street and connect it to the River Tees through a land bridge structure, spanning Riverside Road.

Tom Wilkinson, project manager for Esh Construction, said: “At Esh, we are passionate about making a difference and a positive impact in the areas we work in.

"Working on the Stockton Waterfront project, we are committed to supporting the area’s regeneration and we know how much the volunteering can benefit residents of Billingham.

"We were very keen to lend our hand to the community garden, which is a key hub for the town’s residents.”

Megan Stevens, the corporate social responsibility co-ordinator at Catalyst Stockton, who helped organise the volunteering opportunity, added: “The volunteering support that was provided to the community of Billingham at John Whitehead Park was amazing, it will certainly have a great impact through the community garden and the people of Billingham.

"It is incredible that Esh is involved in the works of the Stockton Waterfront project. This initiative is going to benefit and influence the future generations of Stockton-on-Tees and create major impact where needed.”