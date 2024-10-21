Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A housebuilding firm has been thanked for supporting an ongoing campaign to increase the number of defibrillators across town.

The latest defibrillator, which has been installed via DS43 Community Defibrillators charity, is located in Reedston Road, Hartlepool, as part of David Wilson Homes’ new development.

This comes as part of DS43’s mission to ensure that a defibrillator is available to the public within a 350-metre radius wherever possible, following the tragic loss of cricketer Danny Shurmer three years ago, who passed away from a cardiac arrest aged only 43.

David Wilson Homes’ donation of £1,500 contributed towards the costs of the new defibrillator and cabinet.

Bill Shurmer, right, of DS43 Community Defibrillators, with employees of David Wilson Homes.

This donation comes as part of the housebuilder’s monthly Community Fund initiative to support charities in the region every month.

DS43 was selected due the incredibly important work it is undertaking within the Hartlepool area.

A grateful Bill Shurmer, Danny’s father and trustee of the DS43 Community Defibrillators charity, commented: “With so many areas of Hartlepool not offering access to defibrillators, it’s crucial that we work to resolve this issue facing our town and offer available life-saving equipment to all.

"We’re extremely grateful to David Wilson Homes for their support in helping us to achieve our mission, and providing a donation towards the new defibrillator in Hartlepool.”

DS43 Community Defibrillators was started to improve access to the life-saving machines after the death of Hartlepool man Danny Shurmer.

Ashlea Wright, sales manager at David Wilson Homes’ Elwick Gardens development, said: “We’re so pleased to be dedicating our Community Fund initiative to support the vital work that DS43 Community is doing across the local area.

"As a local housebuilder, we strongly believe in supporting the local communities in which we build and we would like to take this opportunity to encourage other businesses who may be able to support DS43 to get involved and support their vital mission.”

David Wilson Homes’ Elwick Gardens development offers a selection of energy efficient four-bedroomed homes in Hartlepool.

Following Danny’s death from a sudden cardiac arrest, his parents, Bill and Pam, supported by David Cairns, a medical engineer and local community first responder, founded the group with the intention of providing three defibrillators.

The current total three years later has now exceeded 70.

To find out more about information about DS43 Community Defibrillators and to support its mission, visit: https://ds43communitydefibrillators.org.uk/